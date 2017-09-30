Trump social media director blasts San Juan mayor: She's 'an opportunistic politician'

President Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino, Jr., attacked San Juan, Puerto Rico, mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in a tweet Saturday, calling her “an opportunistic politician.”

“.@realDonaldTrump hater, the Mayor of San Juan - is the perfect example of an opportunistic politician,” Scavino tweeted. “Go ask PR Gov about responsiveness.”

.@realDonaldTrump hater, the Mayor of San Juan - is the perfect example of an opportunistic politician. Go ask PR Gov about responsiveness. pic.twitter.com/us3p78P9zK — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) September 30, 2017

Scavino also included a screenshot of a tweet sent by Cruz in November 2016 in which she appeared to throw her support behind then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax hit by earlier hack | What to know about Kaspersky controversy | Officials review EU-US privacy pact Overnight Tech: Equifax hit by earlier undisclosed hack | Facebook takes heat over Russian ads | Alt-right Twitter rival may lose domain MORE.

He tenido mis diferencias con ella y las sostengo pero no puedo negar que está preparada y que Trump no merece ser Pres. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) November 7, 2016

Scavino’s tweet followed a series of early-morning tweets from Trump in which he attacked “poor leadership” from Cruz and other Puerto Rican officials following the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.

Trump also accused Puerto Rican workers of not helping in the relief efforts.

Earlier this week, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Russello praised the Trump administration’s response to the crisis, saying top officials had been in consistent contact with him.

But Cruz, who is a member of the island's Popular Democratic Party, has been more critical of the administration’s response.

On Friday she blasted acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke for calling the government’s response to the crisis a “good news story,” and held an emotional press conference in which she pleaded for more federal aid.



Cruz responded to Trump’s attacks Saturday, saying she is focused on “saving lives.”

"I was asking for help. I wasn't saying anything nasty about the president," Cruz said on MSNBC following Trump's tweets. "It's not about politics, it's not about petty comments, it's about moving forward, putting boots on the ground and saving lives.”