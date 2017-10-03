Trump: We'll talk about guns later

President Trump on Tuesday did not rule out wading into the heated debate over gun violence, but indicated he does not believe now is the right time to discuss new laws.

“We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes on,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Speaking before departing for Puerto Rico, Trump praised the police response to the Las Vegas massage that killed at least 59 and injured more than 500 — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. But he dodged a question about whether stricter gun laws may have stopped the shooting.

Trump also sidestepped when asked about a piece of legislation that would allow more people to purchase gun silencers, a measure opposed by gun-control advocates.

"We’ll talk about that later,” he said.

The Las Vegas shooting has renewed the divisive debate over gun laws, with Democrats in Congress demanding stricter controls be considered immediately.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, said Monday that the aftermath of the shooting is too soon to have that debate.

“Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost,” Sanders said. “There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is a time to unite as a country.”