Trump slams late night comedians for 'unfunny' anti-Trump jokes

President Trump lashed out at late night comedians and the media on Twitter Saturday morning, suggesting that Republicans aren’t given “equal time” to Democrats on television.

“Late Night host[s] are dealing with the Democrats for their very "unfunny" & repetitive material, always anti-Trump!” Trump tweeted. “Should we get Equal Time?”

“More and more people are suggesting that Republicans (and me) should be given Equal Time on T.V. when you look at the one-sided coverage?” he added.

Trump’s tweets came about an hour after Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” aired a segment accusing late night comedians like Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel of “[taking] a hard turn to the left.”

In recent weeks Kimmel has delivered emotional monologues against the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare as well as lawmakers’ responses to the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival.

Kimmel became the public face of opposition against the Graham-Cassidy bill after he slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyBen Shapiro: Who died and made Jimmy Kimmel Jesus? Dems look to turn ObamaCare tables on GOP in '18 Congress misses deadline to reauthorize childrens' health care program MORE (R-La.) for failing his own “Jimmy Kimmel test” for healthcare bills.

Cassidy said the "Jimmy Kimmel test" meant he would only support a bill that would make sure that a child like Kimmel’s, who was born with congenital heart disease, would not lack affordable health coverage.

And this week, Kimmel broke down while discussing the Las Vegas shooting, saying “it’s the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up” while slamming lawmakers for their response to the tragedy.

“I don’t know why our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen,” Kimmel said. “Or maybe a better question is why do we continue to let them allow it to happen."

A study conducted earlier this year found that Trump was the butt of more late-night jokes during his first 100 days in office than any recent president.