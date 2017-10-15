Trump travels to golf club with Rand Paul

President Trump headed to his golf course in Virginia with Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHouse bill set to reignite debate on warrantless surveillance Authorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient GOP feuds with outside group over analysis of tax framework MORE (R-Ky.) Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

Trump departed the White House just after 10:00 a.m., according to a reporter traveling with the president. Trump was wearing a white polo and USA hat, the reporter added.

Pres Trump departs WH for golf. TV Pool spots Sen. @RandPaul boarding motorcade. He golfed with @POTUS previously on April 2. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 15, 2017

Trump and Paul have had a tense relationship in the past. Trump attacked the senator for voting against the bill to repeal ObamaCare, but the two reunited over Trump’s executive order rescinding parts of ObamaCare last week.

Paul defended Trump’s use of the order and attended the signing ceremony, during which Trump presented him with a pen.

Trump spent Saturday golfing at the Virginia club with Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDurbin: I had 'nothing to do' with Curbelo snub Republicans jockey for position on immigration Overnight Health Care: House passes 20-week abortion ban | GOP gives ground over ObamaCare fix | Price exit sets off speculation over replacement MORE (R-S.C.), marking his second consecutive weekend at the property.