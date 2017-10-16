Conservative columnist: Bannon ‘used to leak against’ Trump

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon reportedly used to leak information against President Trump.

During an interview on MSNBC, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens was asked about Bannon's recent comments going after Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDeficit hawks voice worry over direction of tax plan The Hill Interview: Budget Chair Black sticks around for now Overnight Finance: White House requests B for disaster relief | Ex-Equifax chief grilled over stock sales | House panel approves B for border wall | Tax plan puts swing-state Republicans in tough spot MORE (R-Tenn.).

Bannon said over the weekend that the Tennessee Republican has "trashed" the commander in chief of the country's armed forces while there are young men and women in harm's way.

Stephens said what Corker did in coming out against President Trump is the "epitome of patriotism."

Corker is sounding "an alarm bell as loudly as he can" that the commander-in-chief is unfit to the hold his office, Stephens said.

"It's particularly funny, by the way, coming from Bannon, who himself used to leak against the president when he was in the White House," Stephens said.

"It's another example of the hypocrisy of the guy."

Bannon over the weekend took aim at Corker during a speech where he urged voters to fight against the Republican establishment.

"Bob Corker has trashed the commander in chief of our Armed Forces while we have young men and women in harm's way, right?" Bannon said.

"He said he's leading them on a path to World War III, that he is not stable, that people have to keep him moderated."

Corker has been locked in a war of words with Trump in recent weeks. Bannon last week told Fox News he thinks Corker should resign if he has "any honor or decency."