Trump: I hope Clinton runs in 2020

President Trump said Monday that he hopes former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE runs again in the 2020 election.

“I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, ‘I hope so!’” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Clinton, however, said last month that her career “as an active politician” is “over.”

"I am done with being a candidate," Clinton told "CBS Sunday Morning."

ADVERTISEMENT

"But I am not done with politics, because I literally believe that our country's future is at stake."