John Kelly defends Trump on calls, lashes out at Florida Democrat

White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE lashed out at Rep. Frederica Wilson Frederica WilsonOvernight Health Care: Senate won't vote on ObamaCare repeal bill | GOP chairman ready to resume bipartisan talks | Republicans nix idea of pairing repeal with tax reform Fla. lawmaker warned officials before retirement home tragedy Florida Dem: 'Abomination' that seniors were left at nursing home where 8 died MORE (D-Fla.) on Thursday, saying he was "stunned" by her negative description of President Trump's call to the wife of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger.

“I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning,” he told reporters during an impromptu appearance at the White House press briefing, adding he was “broken hearted” over the negative publicity surrounding the call.

Wilson revealed that Trump told the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson that her husband “knew what he was getting into.”

“I would have thought that was sacred," Kelly said of Trump's conversation with Myeshia Johnson. Wilson was present for the call.

Wilson’s statements “eroded [it] a great deal," said Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who lost a son in Afghanistan.