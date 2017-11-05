Trump on Texas church shooting: 'May God be with people of Sutherland Springs'

President Trump on Sunday expressed his condolences to the victims of a mass shooting at a church in Texas.
"May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan," Trump tweeted shortly after reports of the incident.
First lady Melania Trump later tweeted a simple message in the wake of the shooting: "Our hearts are with Texas."
The two are currently in Japan as part of a five-nation, 12-day tour of Asia.
Local media reported on Sunday that a shooting had taken place at a church not far from San Antonio.
At least 20 people are dead, according to The New York Times.