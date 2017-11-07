Trump touts New Jersey golf club during South Korea speech

President Trump touted his New Jersey golf club during a major speech to South Korea’s legislature.

Addressing the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday, Trump ticked off a list of the nation’s cultural accomplishments, including Park Sung-hyun’s victory at this year's U.S. Women's Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth,” Trump said. “In fact, and you know what I’m going to say, the Women's U.S. Open was held this year at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer."

As the audience of lawmakers and dignitaries applauded, Trump added, "congratulations, that's really something."

The comment fueled criticism that Trump was using the presidency to promote his private business interests.

In his speech, the president railed against North Korea and confronted leader Kim Jong Un over his nuclear program.