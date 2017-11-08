Pence to visit Texas church shooting victims

Vice President Pence will head to Texas on Wednesday to meet with victims and families of those killed by a gunman during a church service on Sunday.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence will travel to Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio for a visit with shooting victims.

"Our goal is very simple," Pence told Fox News. "I just want to assure the families there that they have the support of the American people. They have the prayers of the American people."

Pence is scheduled to meet with local law enforcement officials later in the day for a briefing on the shooting in Sutherland Springs and recovery efforts in the town. An estimated 6 percent of the small town's population died in the deadliest mass shooting in Texas's history.

From there, the Pences will head to Floresville High School, where they will meet with the families of the victims and participate in a prayer vigil. Pence will deliver remarks at the vigil before the two return Wednesday night to Washington, D.C.

The vice president's trip comes as President Trump is in the middle of a trip to Asia.