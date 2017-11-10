Melania visits Great Wall, Beijing Zoo

First lady Melania Trump finished the solo portion of her trip to China on Friday with a visit to the Beijing Zoo.

While President Trump continued on to Vietnam for the fourth leg of his 12-day Asia trip, the first lady spent some time at the Beijing Zoo's panda exhibit, getting the opportunity to interact behind the scenes with a panda "goodwill ambassador of the zoo" named Gu Gu, zoo director Li Xiaoguang told reporters.

As she arrived at the zoo on Friday, Trump was greeted by a group of school children waving Chinese and American flags. The children later sang for the first lady.

After leaving the zoo, Trump visited the Great Wall, where she took in the view from a watchtower.

"This is beautiful. This is amazing," she said, according to a pool report.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of her trip to China, she thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for their hospitality during the visit.

"This visit to China is something I will never forget,” the first lady said. “President Xi and Madame Peng were gracious hosts, and I was honored to participate in many cultural experiences and personal conversations. I believe both of our countries made great strides during this trip, and I look forward to future visits.”

President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that the first lady would next visit Alaska.