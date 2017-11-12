John Kelly: I don't follow Trump's tweets

White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE said Sunday that he doesn't follow President Trump's tweets.

"Someone, I read the other day, said we all just react to the tweets," Kelly, who is traveling with Trump in Asia, told a group of reporters in Vietnam, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"We don’t. I don’t. I don’t allow the staff to. We know what we’re doing," he continued. "Believe it or not, I do not follow the tweets.”

Kelly said, however, that he finds out about the tweets.

"But for our purposes, my purpose, is we make sure the president is briefed up on what he’s about to do," he said.

"They are what they are."

He added: "We develop policy in the normal, traditional staff way."

Kelly's comments came after Trump's response in the latest round of name-calling with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' " Trump tweeted.

"Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

North Korean state media said last week that “no-one can predict when the lunatic old man of the White House, lost to sense, will start a nuclear war," referring to Trump's aggressive rhetoric toward Kim.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have escalated in recent months, with Trump repeatedly referring to the North Korean leader as "Rocket Man."