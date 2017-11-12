Mnuchin: Moore should 'step down' if allegations 'prove to be true'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOvernight Finance: GOP criticism of tax bill grows, but few no votes | Highlights from day two of markup | House votes to overturn joint-employer rule | Senate panel approves North Korean banking sanctions Fitch Ratings: GOP tax plan will hike deficits, be 'revenue negative' Live coverage: Day two of the Ways and Means GOP tax bill markup MORE said Sunday that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) should step down from his campaign if the sexual misconduct allegations against him “prove to be true.”

“I only know what I see on TV and what I read in the paper. But if the allegations prove to be true, he should step down,” Mnuchin told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Host Jake Tapper pressed Mnuchin about the allegations, which were levied against Moore in a story published last week by The Washington Post, asking if Mnuchin believes Moore should step aside “based on what we know now.”

“Again, I’m not an expert on this issue,” Mnuchin said. “But what I say is people should investigate this issue and get the facts. And if these allegations are true, absolutely. This is incredibly inappropriate behavior.”

Moore has denied the allegation that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, when he was 32. The Post's report also included accounts from three other women who said Moore tried to court them around the same time period, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

In an interview on Friday, Moore admitted he may have dated teenaged women during that time period, but said he did not “remember anything like that."

The Moore campaign has argued the allegations are politically motivated and has questioned the report’s timing, which comes several weeks before the Alabama special election.

Moore is slated to face off against Democrat Doug Jones in the race for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



-This post was updated at 4 p.m.