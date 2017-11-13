Trump judicial nominee did not disclose he's married to White House lawyer

President Trump’s pick to be a federal district judge in Alabama did not disclose that he is married to a White House lawyer.

Brett Talley, who Trump nominated to the position in September, is married to Ann Donaldson, the chief of staff to the White House counsel. Talley did not include this information on a Senate questionnaire when asked about conflicts of interest, The New York Times reported.

Talley, who at 36 has only practiced law for three years, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee despite having never tried a case.

Talley was the fourth of Trump’s judicial nominees to be deemed unqualified by the American Bar Association. The Senate could vote on Talley’s nomination as early as Monday.



Talley's wife was interviewed by investigators looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. She was interviewed about conversations with her boss, White House counsel Donald McGahn, about the firing of James Comey as FBI director and other topics, according to the Times.