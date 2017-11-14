Sessions: 'No clear recollection of the details' in Papadopoulos meeting

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE addressed reports that said he knew about the activities of former Trump campaign aides George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, who met with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

“Frankly, I had no recollection of this until I saw these news reports,” he told the panel.

He added that the reports about the meeting last year with Papadopoulos jogged his memory, but he does not remember specific details besides warning Papadopoulos that he does not “represent the campaign with the Russian government, or any other foreign government.”

“I do now recall the March 2016 meeting at Trump Hotel that Mr. Papadopoulos attended, but I have no clear recollection of the details of what he said during that meeting,” Sessions said in part.

“After reading his account, and to the best of my recollection, I believe that I wanted to make clear to him that he was not authorized to represent the campaign with the Russian government, or any other foreign government, for that matter. But I did not recall this event, which occurred 18 months before my testimony of a few weeks ago, and would gladly have reported it,” he continued.

Sessions denied remembering the account Page gave to the House Intelligence panel in which he described telling Sessions about his planned Russia trip during an event at the Capitol Hill Club.

“As for Mr. Page, while I do not challenge his recollection, I have no memory of his presence at a dinner at the Capitol Hill Club or any passing conversation he may have had with me as he left,” he added.

Page's account appeared to contradict what Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee during a hearing in June, in which he said he was not aware of any contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Russia.