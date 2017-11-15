Rubio trolls Trump over water grab during Asia speech

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny Cornyn: Senate GOP tax plan to be released Thursday This week: GOP seeks to advance tax overhaul MORE (R-Fla.) mocked President Trump for his awkward reach for a drink of water during a Wednesday television address, comparing it to his own famous hydration break during a 2013 TV appearance.

“Similar, but needs work on his form,” Rubio tweeted.

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

Trump pointedly paused during his speech recapping his 12-day trip to Asia to take a drink of water from a bottle, clips of which quickly went viral on social media.

Trump has mocked Rubio in the past for drinking water during his response to then-President Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, which featured a jolting reach out of frame for the Florida senator.

Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2013

The similarities between the two water breaks did not go unnoticed on social media: