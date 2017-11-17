Trump to ask for another $45 billion in disaster aide: report

The White House is set to request $45 billion in additional aid from Congress on Friday for the hurricane-stricken areas of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida and other disaster-stricken areas, according to Reuters.

The aid is significantly less than what some officials from affected areas have said is needed.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Monday asked for $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuilding efforts on the island, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria in October. Texas requested $61 billion in federal aid this month to assist in rebuilding efforts in the southeastern portions of the state.

The report comes after Congress gave the green light last month to send $36.5 billion to areas that were affected by the hurricanes.

The bill was aimed at providing $36.5 billion to fund hurricane relief, a flood insurance program, as well as wildfire recovery efforts in the West.

Congress said it would consider another round of funding after it went over requests from U.S. state and commonwealth governments.

The White House has faced backlash for its response to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Basic necessities such as food and water from the federal government were slow to reach those in need on the island.

As of Friday morning, the Puerto Rico government reported that more than half of the island does not have electricity.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.