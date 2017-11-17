Conway backs Trump's silence on Moore, says Franken is 'news of the day'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Friday defended President Trump's decision to weigh in on the sexual misconduct allegation against Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenOvernight Tech: Senate panel subpoenaed ex-Yahoo chief | Twitter gives all users 280 characters | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | EU wants tax answers from Apple Week ahead: DHS nominee heads before Senate | Ex-Yahoo chief to testify on hack | Senators dig into election security Feinstein: Sessions should re-testify on Russia meetings MORE (D-Minn.) while staying silent on the numerous allegations facing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“Well, Al Franken was a brand new news story yesterday and the president weighed in as he does on the news of the day," Conway said on Fox News.

"The Roy Moore story is eight days old and the president put out a statement on his Asia trip on that, and since that our press secretary has spoken on behalf of the president by saying that he believes the people of Alabama will sort out what to do with Roy Moore and that election," she continued.

Conway's comments come after the president attacked Franken in the wake of the accusations on Twitter late Thursday, dubbing the senator as "Frankenstein."

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2017

TV host Leeann Tweeden has accused Franken of kissing and groping her without consent in 2006.

However, the president has largely avoided commenting directly on the numerous sexual misconduct accusations involving minors levied against Moore.

The White House issued a statement last week saying Moore should step aside if the accusations are true.

The president said last week during his 13-day trip to Asia that he had not devoted much time to the accusations surrounding Moore.

"I’m dealing with the president of China, the president of Russia. I’m dealing with the folks over here," he said. "So I haven’t devoted — I haven’t been able to devote very much time to it."