Marc Short: Trump would be campaigning for Roy Moore if he wasn’t ‘concerned’

President Trump would be campaigning for Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore if he did not believe the allegations levied against him were credible, a White House aide said Sunday.

“Obviously, George, if he did not believe that the women’s accusations were credible, he would be down campaigning for Roy Moore. He has not done that,” White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short said on ABC News’ “This Week."

Unlike some Republican lawmakers, Trump has not withdrawn his endorsement of Moore in the wake of accusations that the GOP candidate made unwanted sexual advances to teenage girls in the past.

But Short also noted that the White House has concerns about the timing of the accusations, which come weeks before the Alabama special election and is a point that the Moore campaign has used to argue the allegations are politically motivated.

“So we are concerned about several aspects of the story. We’re very concerned about the allegations,” Short added.

ABC host George Stephanopoulos pressed Short about the president’s view. Short punted repeated questions about the White House’s position, saying the people of Alabama will ultimately make the decision.

“I think that the right decision will be what the people of Alabama decide,” Short said.

Moore has remained defiant amid allegations of sexual misconduct since earlier this month, insisting he will not exit the Senate race despite losing multiple endorsements from his potential future colleagues in the upper chamber.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the National Senatorial Committee (NRSC) have both cut fundraising ties with Moore’s campaign.

Moore has denied the initial allegation that he in 1979 had sexual contact with a 14 year-old girl when he was a man in his 30s.

The Washington Post in its first story on the allegations also included accounts of women who said Moore made advances toward them decades ago, when they were between 16 and 18 years old.

Moore admitted in an interview after the first story was published that he may have dated teenaged women at that point in his life, but that he did not “remember anything like that.”

Multiple women have since come forward accusing Moore of sexual misconduct, including one who said the former Alabama judge assaulted her when she was 16, an allegation Moore's campaign has sought to discredit.

Moore is the Republican nominee in the Dec. 12 special election, when he will face off against Democrat Doug Jones for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE.