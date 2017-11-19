Trump slams Flake over hot-mic comments: Senator's career is 'toast'

President Trump on Sunday took aim at Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP rushes to cut ties to Moore Flake on Moore defenders: 'This cannot be who we are' GOP senators raise concerns over tax plan MORE, blasting the Arizona Republican for comments he made about Trump on Saturday and claiming Flake's political career is "toast.”

In a tweet, Trump branded the senator "Jeff Flake(y)" and called him "unelectable."

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

On Saturday, a live microphone picked up Flake warning that the Republican Party will be "toast" if it becomes the party of President Trump and GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems win from coast to coast Falwell after Gillespie loss: 'DC should annex' Northern Virginia Dems see gains in Virginia's House of Delegates MORE, we are toast," Flake told his friend, Mesa Mayor John Giles, according to a recording picked up by a KNXV microphone.

The president has repeatedly and publicly aired his dislike of Flake, a vocal critic who refused to support Trump during the 2016 election.

The two have become entangled in Twitter war of words, slamming one another's policies.

Republicans, who have a two-seat majority in the Senate, are in the middle of pushing their tax-reform plan and other top legislative priorities before the year’s end.

Trump claims Flake, who announced last month that he would not seek reelection in 2018, will vote against the GOP's tax-reform proposal. Flake, however, has not publicly stated whether he will or will not support the measure.

Flake has also torn into his own party, accusing it of abandoning its core principles during a speech on the Senate floor.