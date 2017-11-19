Trump dubs elephant trophy practice a 'horror show,' suggests he won't lift ban

President Trump on Sunday said that his administration will soon announce its decision on the controversial practice of allowing elephant trophies to be imported into the United States, though he seemed to cast doubt on a decision to lift a ban on the practice.

"Big-game trophy decision will be announced next week but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal," Trump tweeted.

His remark comes after Trump said Friday he was putting the decision on hold amid a flurry of criticism.

“Put big game trophy decision on hold until such time as I review all conservation facts,” he tweeted. “Under study for years. Will update soon with Secretary Zinke. Thank you!”

Trump's decision to review the Obama-era policy received a wave of criticism from some conservationists and Republican lawmakers, as well as celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres.

The Obama administration banned such imports because authorities believed trophy hunting harmed the survival of elephants.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) said last week it determined a ban on the import of elephants hunted in Zimbabwe and Zambia was no longer necessary.

The FWS doubled down on its decision to reverse the ban shortly before Trump tweeted on Friday night, saying the decision to reverse the ban is part of "a robust United States conservation strategy."