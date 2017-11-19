Trump renews call for border wall after patrol officer dies in Texas

President Trump on Sunday reiterated his calls to build a wall along the country's southern border after a U.S. Border Patrol agent died from injuries he sustained on patrol in Texas.

"Border Patrol Officer killed at Southern Border, another badly hurt," Trump tweeted.

"We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall!"

His comments come after a border patrol agent died after being injured while on patrol, according to multiple reports.

The agent who died was identified as Rogelio Martinez, according to USA Today.

His partner is in the hospital in serious condition, the news outlet reported. The incident reportedly occurred when the two men were responding to activity about 120 miles outside El Paso.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said the agency is "fully supporting the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of this tragic event," according to USA Today.

Building a wall along the country's southern border was one of President Trump's key campaign promises. He often reiterates his call for border security.