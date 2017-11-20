Trump rips NFL’s Marshawn Lynch for standing only during Mexican national anthem

President Trump early Monday slammed Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, saying the NFL should suspend him the next time he does not stand for the national anthem.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Lynch, according to multiple reports, sat for "The Star-Spangled Banner" and stood for Mexico’s national anthem during a game against the Patriots on Sunday in Mexico City.

He wore a shirt in October to one of his games that read “EVERYBODY VS TRUMP.”

Trump has periodically criticized NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem, arguing doing so disrespects the United States.

In September, the president suggested the NFL fire players who do not stand for the anthem.