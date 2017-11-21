White House budget chief: No surprise a GOP administration wants Moore to win

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyCordray's legacy of consumer protection worth defending Mulvaney: Pass-through entities need to be addressed in tax reform Mulvaney: Accusations against Moore 'credible' MORE on Monday doubled down on the White House's view that Alabama voters should cast their ballot for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"I don’t think it’s making any news to think that a Republican administration is going to want someone in the Senate who is going to vote for a Republican agenda, and if they elect a Democrat to that office that’s not going to happen," Mulvaney said on Fox Business Network’s "Mornings with Maria."

The OMB chief brushed off the backlash the Trump administration received after a top aide bluntly said they want Moore despite claims that Moore pursued relationships with teenagers when he was in his 30s, including one instance in which he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.

Another woman came forward last week to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16. Moore has denied all allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t know why that’s getting as much attention as it is,” Mulvaney told host Maria Bartiromo about the administration's stance.

Mulvaney's remarks come a day after White House aide Kellyanne Conway warned viewers on "Fox & Friends" that Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, "will be a vote against tax cuts."

“Doug Jones in Alabama, folks, don’t be fooled. He will be a vote against tax cuts. He is weak on crime, weak on borders. He is strong on raising your taxes. He is terrible for property owners," Conway said, adding that the White House wants "the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through."

Moore faces off with Jones in a special election for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsFederal judge rules Trump defunding sanctuary cities 'unconstitutional on its face' FBI informant gathered years of evidence on Russian push for US nuclear fuel deals, including Uranium One, memos show Alabama election has GOP racing against the clock MORE's former Senate seat on Dec. 12.