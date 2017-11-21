Trump, Putin talk Syria, North Korea in phone call

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Tuesday amid Moscow’s efforts to restart talks to end the Syrian civil war.

Putin said he is committed to work toward a “long-term political settlement” to resolve the five-year conflict, according to the Kremlin

Trump and Putin "stressed the importance of implementing" a 2015 United Nations Security Council resolution on a peace process in Syria, the White House said in a readout of the call.

The pair also emphasized the importance of "supporting the U.N.-led Geneva Process to peacefully resolve the Syrian civil war, end the humanitarian crisis, allow displaced Syrians to return home, and ensure the stability of a unified Syria free of malign intervention and terrorist safe havens," the White House said.

The White House said that the two leaders also discussed North Korea, Ukraine and efforts to combat terrorism in the Middle East and Central Asia during the call, which lasted more than an hour.

The conversation came one day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Russian resort town of Sochi ahead of a summit meeting with the leaders of Turkey and Iran.

The Kremlin said Putin informed Trump about the meeting, which was designed to persuade Assad to accept the terms of a peace agreement.

But Russia has continued to boost the Syrian leader and appears to be angling for him to have a major say in any transition of power.

Putin said he wants to establish coordination of anti-terror efforts with the U.S., an idea the Kremlin said Trump “accepted.”

The two men also spoke about the conflict in Afghanistan, according to the Kremlin.

Trump and Putin last spoke earlier this month on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam.

Updated: 3:21 p.m.