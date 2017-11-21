Second federal judge halts Trump's transgender military ban

A second federal judge has blocked President Trump from changing the military's transgender policy, The Washington Post reports

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis said transgender people serving in the military have "demonstrated that they are already suffering harmful consequences" due to Trump's policy.

Garbis cited "the cancellation and postponements of surgeries, the stigma of being set apart as inherently unfit, facing the prospect of discharge and inability to commission as an officer, the inability to move forward with long-term medical plans, and the threat to their prospects of obtaining long-term assignments.”

ADVERTISEMENT The ruling comes after Trump in July tweeted he would ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity. James Mattis He made good on the tweets in August, signing a presidential memo that prohibits the military from enlisting transgender people and from using funds to pay for gender transition-related surgery. The memo also gave Defense Secretarysix months to determine what to do with transgender troops who are currently serving.

In October, a federal court blocked Trump in part from changing the military's transgender policy.