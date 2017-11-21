 

Second federal judge halts Trump's transgender military ban

By Rebecca Savransky - 11/21/17 03:01 PM EST
A second federal judge has blocked President Trump from changing the military's transgender policy, The Washington Post reports.
 
In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis said transgender people serving in the military have "demonstrated that they are already suffering harmful consequences" due to Trump's policy.
 
Garbis cited "the cancellation and postponements of surgeries, the stigma of being set apart as inherently unfit, facing the prospect of discharge and inability to commission as an officer, the inability to move forward with long-term medical plans, and the threat to their prospects of obtaining long-term assignments.”
 
The ruling comes after Trump in July tweeted he would ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity.
 
He made good on the tweets in August, signing a presidential memo that prohibits the military from enlisting transgender people and from using funds to pay for gender transition-related surgery. The memo also gave Defense Secretary James Mattis six months to determine what to do with transgender troops who are currently serving.
 
In October, a federal court blocked Trump in part from changing the military's transgender policy.
 
A judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last month that Trump's directive changing the transgender policy back to what it was before June 2016 and banning new transgender recruits from enlisting cannot be enforced while the case is being reviewed in court.
 
The November ruling came after six active-duty service members in Maryland challenged the ban.
