Trump heads to Florida golf club

President Trump is spending the day before Thanksgiving at his golf club in Florida.

The president arrived on Wednesday morning at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, located less than five miles from his Mar-a-Lago club, where he will celebrate Thanksgiving.

White House aides have not said whether Trump will play a round of golf while at the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Wednesday he is planning to spend his time in Florida holding meetings and making phone calls. The president tweeted earlierhe is planning to spend his time in Florida holding meetings and making phone calls.

“Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago),” the president tweeted. “Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday - $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong.”

Trump received an update Wednesday morning on a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed off the Japanese coast, according to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.

Walters told reporters traveling with the president he plans to make calls this week on tax reform, but said that otherwise she expects a “low-key day.”

The pool reporter later issued a correction, saying the White House meant to say it expects the press corps to have a “low-key day,” but that Trump has a full schedule of meetings and phone calls.

Reporters are not allowed into the golf club while Trump is there. They are waiting at a nearby public library.

Wednesday marks the fifteenth day Trump has spent at his West Palm Beach, Fla., golf club as president, according to a count complied by NBC News.

Trump last visited the club on April 15 over Easter weekend.

Vice President Pence is spending the day visiting U.S. military service members, veterans and their families at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C.