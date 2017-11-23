Thanksgiving is Trump’s 100th day at a Trump property as president

Thanksgiving Day will mark the 100th day President Trump has spent at one of his properties since taking office.

The Trump family is spending Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Thursday is the 28th day he is spending at that property in particular, according to the New York Times’ tracker.

The president has spent most of his property visits–39 days–at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, according to the tracker. Mar-a-Lago is his second-most visited property, and he has held several official events and meetings there.

Trump has frequently referred to it as the “Winter White House” on Twitter.

Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago). Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday - $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump’s frequent visits to his properties have been viewed harshly by critics and ethics experts, who say that it gives his organization free publicity, although the president himself no longer manages the company.

Early on in his presidential campaign, Trump said that if elected, he would “rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.”

“I would not be a president who took vacations,” he said. “I would not be a president that takes time off.”