Trump to play golf 'quickly' with Tiger Woods

President Trump said that he will play golf "quickly" on Friday at the Trump National Golf Club with professional golfers Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he will head to his golf club, located less than five miles from Mar-a-Lago. Trump is spending Thanksgiving at his Florida resort.

The president tweeted that his call with Erdogan will be about bringing peace to “the mess” in the Middle East.

“Will be speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this morning about bringing peace to the mess that I inherited in the Middle East,” he tweeted. “I will get it all done, but what a mistake, in lives and dollars (6 trillion), to be there in the first place!”

In a second tweet, he wrote that he will take a break from business to “quickly” play golf before tackling domestic issues.

“After Turkey call I will be heading over to Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter, to play golf (quickly) with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson,” he tweeted. “Then back to Mar-a-Lago for talks on bringing even more jobs and companies back to the USA!”

Trump and Woods have played golf together several times in the past.

Friday will be the third day in a row Trump has spent at the golf course in Jupiter, Florida, while spending the holiday weekend at his private beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, which he referred to Wednesday as the “Winter White House.”

Friday is also the 101st day that he has spent at a Trump property since taking office.