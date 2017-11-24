Tillerson will not send high-ranking delegation to India with Ivanka Trump: report

Ivanka Trump, President Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser, will not be accompanied by any high-level State Department officials when she travels to India next week for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

According to a CNN report on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonThe Hill's 12:30 Report Trump will declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror Tillerson condemns violence against LGBT people on Transgender Day of Remembrance MORE has declined to send a senior delegation to support Trump during the high-profile annual event, which had been attended by former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryTrump's dangerous Guantánamo fixation will fuel fire for terrorists Tech beefs up lobbying amid Russia scrutiny Overnight Tech: Senate Dems want FCC chief recused from Sinclair merger | Tech rallies on Capitol Hill for DACA | Facebook beefs up lobbying ranks MORE and even former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaReport: FCC chair to push for complete repeal of net neutrality Right way and wrong way Keystone XL pipeline clears major hurdle despite recent leak MORE multiple times.

Tillerson's decision not to send anyone from his senior team on the trip is reportedly rooted in a desire not to "bolster" the president's daughter on the world stage and comes amid reported tensions between the secretary of State and the White House.

"They [Tillerson and his staff] won't send someone senior because they don't want to bolster Ivanka," one senior State Department official told CNN. "It's now another rift between the White House and State at a time when Rex Tillerson doesn't need any more problems with the president."

The official said that no one higher ranking than the deputy assistant secretary will be allowed to participate in the summit.

Ivanka Trump was invited to attend the summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. This year's gathering will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs.

Acting assistant secretary for the central Asia region Alice Wells was originally slated to go on the trip. Her attendance, however, has been called off by Tillerson's team, CNN reported.

The summit was started during Obama's tenure in the White House, and CNN noted that a change in the State Department's approach to the event would be expected.

Still, the move to not send a high-ranking State Department delegation is seen as a snub by some in White House, CNN reported.