Bush 41 becomes longest-living president in US history

Former President George H.W. Bush is now the longest-living president in U.S. history at the age of 93 years and 166 days.

Bush on Saturday surpassed the previous record held by Gerald Ford, who lived to be 93 years and 165 days old before he died in December 2006.

Ronald Reagan, the third-oldest living president, lived to be 93 and 120 days, 46 days less than H.W. Bush.

The milestone was pointed out on Twitter by Gabe Fleisher, author of the "Wake up to Politics" newsletter.

U.S. Presidents by longevity, as of today:

— @GeorgeHWBush: 93 years, 166 days

— Gerald Ford: 93 years, 165 days

— Ronald Reagan: 93 years, 120 days

— Jimmy Carter: 93 years, 55 days

— John Adams: 90 years, 247 days

— Herbert Hoover: 90 years, 71 days — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

Bush has faced several health scares in recent months, including two hospitalizations for chronic pneumonia and one for bronchitis.

Last month, he joined the nation's four other living former presidents for a hurricane relief concert in Texas after parts of the state were devastated by Hurricane Harvey. During the ceremony, he was honored by his son, former President George W. Bush.

Later in October, Bush was forced to apologize after several women came forward to allege that he inappropriately touched them during photo opportunities.

In the statement released through a spokesman, the former president acknowledged that he “patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.”

“To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Bush was elected to the nation's highest office in 1988 after spending two terms as vice president under Reagan. He was defeated in the 1992 presidential election by Bill Clinton.