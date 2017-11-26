Trump rips Moore challenger: We don't need a 'Schumer/Pelosi puppet'

President Trump on Sunday blasted Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones, saying he would be a "disaster."

"The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY," Trump tweeted.

"Jones would be a disaster!"

Trump last week appeared to throw his support behind Roy Moore despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican Alabama Senate candidate.

"We don't need a liberal person in there, a Democrat,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

He also similarly slammed Jones's record and did not rule out a possible campaign stop with Moore.

Moore has been embroiled in scandal since The Washington Post reported that a woman said he initiated a sexual encounter with her in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32.

Several other women have come forward to accuse Moore of pursuing them when they were teenagers.

Multiple top Republicans have called for Moore to step aside in the race, but the GOP Senate candidate has said he plans to keep running.