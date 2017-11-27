Owners of Panama hotel push to strip Trump branding

Owners of the Trump International Hotel in Panama are pushing to remove President Trump's name from the building as the tower attempts to revive its business, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The owners of the waterfront building, which stands 70 stories high, also want to oust the staff who are part of the Trump family's hotel management company and put distance between the hotel and the first family in order to combat low occupancy rates, hotel unit investors told the newswire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The luxury property at one point had paid at least $32 million to use the Trump brand, according to the AP.

The Trump Organization told the AP in a statement that the Panama hotel is performing well and pointed to their organization's enforceable contract that allows them to run the hotel.

The AP reported that the owners had previously had issues with the Trump management company, which they cut from other administrative posts in 2015.

The move to strip Trump's name comes at a time when 38 percent of American voters approve of the job the president is doing in the White House, while 55 percent disapprove, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out last week.