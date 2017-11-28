Trump: Melania 'truly loves' her job

President Trump on Tuesday appeared to push back on a report that said his wife, Melania Trump, did not want to become first lady.

“Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that ‘if you run, you will win,’ ” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“She would tell everyone that, ‘no doubt, he will win.’ I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) - and Country is doing great!”

Trump's tweet comes after a friend of the couple told Vanity Fair that Melania did not want to be the country’s first lady “come hell or high water.”

“This isn’t something she wanted and it isn’t something [President Trump] ever thought he’d win. She didn’t want this come hell or high water,” the friend told the magazine. “I don’t think she thought it was going to happen.”

The first lady’s office pushed back on the report in a statement to CNN Monday, saying the story is “riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions.”

“As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady as a supportive wife and mother,” a spokeswoman for Trump told the network.