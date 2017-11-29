Trump to British PM: Focus on terrorism, not me

President Trump on Wednesday urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to focus on terrorism rather than on him.

His tweet follows May's spokesperson's condemnation of Trump’s Wednesday retweets of videos purporting to show violence committed by Muslims.

“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for May earlier on Wednesday condemned Trump’s decision to share the videos, which were originally posted by a far-right British nationalist leader.

“It is wrong for the president to have done this,” said James Slack, a spokesperson for May, as reported by The Associated Press.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president for sharing the videos, saying that whether the videos are real or not, “the threat is real.”

"The threat is real and that is what the president is talking about," she said Wednesday.

Trump tagged the wrong person in his original tweet. The British prime minister's official Twitter handle is @theresa_may.