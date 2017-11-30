White House won't say Trump has confidence in Tillerson

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday refused to say whether President Trump has confidence in Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonState Dept official in charge of Tillerson’s agency overhaul resigns after three months State Department wracked by departures under Trump: report Tillerson refused to meet with State Dept security chief: report MORE.

Sanders was asked multiple times if Tillerson still enjoys Trump’s backing in response to reports the White House has hatched a plan to force him out.

“When the president loses confidence in someone, they will no longer serve in the capacity that they're in,” Sanders replied.

The spokeswoman said Trump and Tillerson are “continuing to work together to close out what we’ve seen to be an incredible year.”

“I think his future right now is to continue working hard as the secretary of State, continue working with the president, to carry out his agenda,” Sanders added.

The comments are unlikely to quiet mounting speculation that Tillerson’s tenure at the State Department could be nearing its end.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday the White House has hatched a plan to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoCIA not inviting reporters to annual holiday party: report Overnight Cybersecurity: WH details rules for handling hacking tools | UK claims Russia behind widespread hacks | Bill to save cyber diplomacy office advances America's decision on North Korea hinges on Trump's success in Asia MORE.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also sought to shoot down the story, saying White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE had called Tillerson to tell him the story was false.

But the denials have done little to quiet speculation that Tillerson is on the way out.

The president and secretary of State have long had a tense relationship, and Pompeo is seen as a loyal member of the Trump administration.

Trump ducked questions about the supposed plan earlier on Thursday.

“He's here. Rex is here,” the president said.