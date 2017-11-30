Trump privately saying government shutdown might benefit him: report

President Trump has reportedly told advisers and confidants that a shutdown of the federal government could benefit him politically, according to a new report.

The Washington Post reports that Trump has spoken with multiple advisers about the impact of a potential government shutdown. Trump reportedly believes a shutdown would be good for him and has told friends he would blame Democrats if the government did shut down, according to the Post.

Two people who have spoken with Trump also told the Post that Trump wants to appear tough on immigration issues and securing funding for his wall on the U.S-Mexico border in the upcoming government funding fight.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he didn’t believe a deal could be reached with Democrats to fund the government.

"Meeting with 'Chuck and Nancy' today about keeping government open and working," Trump tweeted.

"Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!"

Democratic leaders later pulled out of the proposed meeting with Trump, instead opting to meet with Republican leadership in Congress to discuss a deal to avoid a shutdown.

The current funding bill, brokered in a surprise deal between Trump and Democrats in September that caught Republicans off-guard, expires on Dec. 8.



Democrats have demanded that a new funding bill includes protections for young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers.” The White House and other Republicans have countered, demanding more money for border enforcement.



In May, Trump called for a “good shutdown” of the federal government ahead of the September funding fight to fix the “mess” in Washington.