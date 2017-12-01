White House distances itself from Flynn

The White House also tried to distance itself from other former Trump aides indicted by Mueller, who is probing whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia’s election meddling efforts.

Officials argued that charges against former campaign chairman Paul Manafort did not implicate the Trump campaign or White House because they were related to his prior lobbying work on behalf of a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine.

But the charges against Flynn, and his subsequent guilty plea, are an ominous sign for the White House. They show the former Army lieutenant general is cooperating with Mueller’s probe.

Unlike past Mueller targets, the charges against Flynn relate to his actions while was in the White House. He was accused of making false statements to the FBI on Jan. 24 , four days after the inauguration, about conversations he had during the transition.

Flynn was a close confidant to Trump during the campaign and the position of national security adviser is one of the most powerful positions on the White House staff.

President Trump has not yet personally weighed in on the charges. The White House scrapped a planned joint press availability with the prime minister of Libya, where reporters could have asked about Flynn.