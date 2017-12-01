Comey tweets after Flynn guilty plea: 'But let justice roll down like waters'

Former FBI Director James Comey reacted to former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea on Twitter and Instagram Friday, tweeting a verse from the Bible about justice.

Comey posted a picture of rapids on his Instagram account Friday after the plea was announced, accompanied by the caption: "'But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream' Amos 5:24."

The former FBI director, who was fired by President Trump earlier this year, has frequently reacted to major developments in the ongoing special counsel investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia with cryptic quotes posted on his social media accounts.

“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

In October, Comey, then using the pseudonym "Reinhold Niebuhr" on Twitter, tweeted about "man's inclination to injustice" after former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Richard Gates, were indicted for money laundering under the probe.

"'Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.' Reinhold Niebuhr," Comey tweeted at the time.

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI and announced a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors.

Flynn faces up to five years in prison for the charge of lying to investigators.