Trump calls reports of Tillerson’s ouster ‘fake news’

President Trump on Friday forcefully denied reports he’s preparing to push out Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonTillerson on reports of ouster: 'It's laughable' Meet the Iran hawk who could be Trump's next secretary of State Tillerson under pressure after White House plan leaks MORE as secretary of State, saying “he’s not leaving.”



“The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon - FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!” he tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes a day after multiple reports that Tillerson, who has frequently clashed with Trump as secretary of State, would soon be pushed out.

Trump’s initially did little to bat down the reports, telling reporters Thursday simply that “Rex is here.”

Under the reported plan, Tillerson would be pushed out and replaced with CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTillerson may be out, but Trump is the State Department’s real problem Tillerson on reports of ouster: 'It's laughable' Meet the Iran hawk who could be Trump's next secretary of State MORE. Sen. Tom Cotton Tom CottonTillerson may be out, but Trump is the State Department’s real problem Time for limited US military action against North Korea Tillerson under pressure after White House plan leaks MORE (R-Ark.) would reportedly replace Pompeo at the CIA under the plan, which was reportedly created by White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE.

Tillerson and Trump have frequently been at odds, with Tillerson reportedly saying after one exchange that Trump was a "moron." After Tillerson's remark was reported, the feud became even more pronounced, with Trump challenging Tillerson to an IQ test.

Tillerson has also been under fire for his leadership of the department, which has suffered from low morale, organizational confusion and unfilled appointments under Tillerson.