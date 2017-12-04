Trump backs Roy Moore, saying his vote is needed in Senate

President Trump early Monday endorsed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying his vote is needed in the Senate.

The president signaled his support for a Moore in a morning tweet, writing: "Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama."

"We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!," he added, referring to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTax reform is nightmare Déjà vu for Puerto Rico Rep. Speier: Conyers's pattern of conduct 'is that of a predator' CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger Fallon: Trump’s empty seats photo probably reminded him of his inauguration Congress should represent Americans — not illegal aliens MORE (D-N.Y.).

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Trump then called Moore to express his support, according to Moore's campaign and the White House.

"The President had a positive call with Judge Roy Moore during which they discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the President endorsed Judge Moore's campaign," said principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

Multiple women have recently accused Moore of sexual misconduct. One woman said Moore initiated sexual contact with her in 1979, when she was 14. Moore would have been 32 at the time. Another woman alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying they are politically motivated. But the Alabama Republican admitted in an interview after the first set of accusations that he may have dated women in their later teens during that period in his life.

"Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more," Trump said in a subsequent tweet Monday morning, adding a reference to Moore's Democratic opponent in the Alabama special election, Doug Jones.

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Moore in his own tweet thanked Trump for his support.

"The America First agenda will #MAGA," he tweeted. "Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp."

Trump, who endorsed Republican Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeBannon-linked group to make six-figure ad buy for Moore in Alabama Bannon to stump for Roy Moore in Alabama Roy Moore compares allegations against him to Russia probe MORE in the Alabama Republican primary, had recently hedged on Moore. The president had declined to offer him an explicit endorsement, but argued Republicans cannot afford to lose the Senate seat in Alabama.

Moore has resisted calls from prominent Republicans for him to drop out of the race but has remained defiant, despite losing fundraising support from the Republican National Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTop GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' McConnell works to salvage tax bill MORE (R-Ky.) said on Sunday that Alabama voters will decide whether Moore will go to the Senate.

"I'm going to let the people of Alabama make the call," McConnell said on ABC’s “This Week.”

McConnell last month had called for Moore to "step aside" from the special election race.

— This story was updated at 12:52 p.m.