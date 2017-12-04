Time's 'Person of the Year' shortlist includes Trump, Mueller, Kaepernick

Time magazine's "Person of the Year" shortlist includes President Trump, special counsel Robert Mueller and Colin Kaepernick.

Time on Monday released the 10 finalists selected this year.

Time described Trump as spending his first year in office "attempting to dismantle the work of the Obama Administration." The magazine added that Trump has also continued to "spark feuds and controversy with an unfiltered Twitter feed."

Mueller is spearheading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The investigation has led to charges against four individuals, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Kaepernick in 2016 was the first NFL player to take a knee during the national anthem before games. He said he was kneeling to protest police brutality and racial injustice. A number of other players have since joined the movement by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Other finalists that made the list include "Dreamers" and the "#MeToo movement."

The #MeToo movement has gained steam in recent weeks as a growing number of people have come forward to accuse public figures of sexual misconduct.

Trump last month tweeted that Time had called him to say he would "probably" receive the honor, but he turned the chance down.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," Trump tweeted.

"I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Trump was Time's "Person of the Year" in 2016.