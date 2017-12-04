Trump rips FBI over treatment of Flynn, Clinton

President Trump on Monday defended former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying it's "very unfair" he was charged with a crime and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAppeals court rules against releasing draft Whitewater indictments against Clinton Dems resurface Flynn's 'lock her up' comments after Mueller charges Kaine: Flynn will get 'fair legal process' he tried to deny Clinton MORE was not.

“Well, I feel badly for Gen. Flynn," Trump told reporters. "I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life.”

Trump claimed that Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the presidential election last year, lied to the FBI with impunity about her private email server.

"I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her,” he said. “Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame.”

Then-FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress in July 2016 that the agency had "no basis to conclude she lied to the FBI."

The president's show of solidarity comes after Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials during the presidential transition.

The retired Army lieutenant general is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's election interference. Investigators are looking at whether the Trump campaign cooperated with the Kremlin's election meddling effort.

Trump spoke at the White House before departing for Utah, where he is scheduled to make a speech.

Flynn’s guilty plea could spell trouble for Trump’s White House.

He is the first person who served in the Trump administration to face charges in Mueller’s probe and could possibly reveal damaging information about other close Trump confidants, or the president himself, to the special counsel.

Trump is responding by trying to undermine the credibility of Mueller and the FBI’s team of investigators.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters — worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” the president tweeted on Sunday.

He also cited a story about a top FBI agent who was moved off the Russia probe after Justice Department investigators found he sent text messages that were critical of the president.

This report was updated at 9:21 a.m.