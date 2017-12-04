FBI director defends agency after Trump attacks: It's an 'honor to represent you'

FBI Director Christopher Wray privately defended the bureau in an email to agents and staff Monday, one day after President Trump attacked the agency’s reputation.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History!” Trump wrote. “But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

Trump also railed against reports that special counsel Robert Mueller had dismissed a member of his team over anti-Trump text messages he had sent.

The New York Times reported Monday that Wray told FBI employees that he is “inspired by example after example of professionalism and dedication to justice demonstrated around the bureau. It is truly an honor to represent you.”

“We find ourselves under the microscope each and every day — and rightfully so. We do hard work for a living,” Wray wrote.

He added that the agency needed to “continue to keep focused on our critical mission.”

Trump tapped Wray to lead the FBI after firing former Director James Comey.

Trump's firing of Comey ultimately lead to Mueller's appointment as special counsel.

Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates each fired back at Trump's attack on the agency.

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL — James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017

Nope. Not letting this go. The FBI’s reputation is not in “tatters”. It’s composed of the same dedicated men and women who have always worked there and who do a great, apolitical job. You’ll find integrity and honesty at FBI headquarters and not at 1600 Penn Ave right now — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) December 3, 2017