Trump plugs Roy Moore in front of Jeff Flake

President Trump on Tuesday plugged Roy Moore’s Senate campaign during a meeting with GOP senators at the White House.
“I think he's going to do very well,” Trump said at the meeting, where frequent critic Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE (R-Ariz.) was seated to his immediate left.
“We don't want to have a liberal Democrat in Alabama, believe me," Trump said.
The president also criticized Moore's Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.
"We want strong borders, we want stopping crime, we want the things we represent," Trump said, adding that Jones would be "controlled" by Democratic congressional leaders Nancy PelosiNancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTax reform is nightmare Déjà vu for Puerto Rico Rep. Speier: Conyers's pattern of conduct 'is that of a predator' CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE (Calif.) and Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger Fallon: Trump’s empty seats photo probably reminded him of his inauguration Congress should represent Americans — not illegal aliens MORE (N.Y.).
Flake, who announced this fall he will not seek reelection and has repeatedly feuded with Trump, has said that a Moore win would be “no victory for the nation."
Flake and other GOP senators were eating lunch with the president to discuss trade.
The president has decided to throw his full support behind Moore, even though multiple women have accused him of making sexual advances or assaulting them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.
In the wake of Trump’s endorsement, Senate leaders have backed off their tough criticism of Moore.
But many rank and file members remain concerned his candidacy could do damage to the GOP heading into the 2018 midterm elections.
Voters in Alabama will go to the polls Dec. 12.
- This story updated at 1:07 p.m.