Trump plugs Roy Moore in front of Jeff Flake

The president has decided to throw his full support behind Moore, even though multiple women have accused him of making sexual advances or assaulting them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.

In the wake of Trump’s endorsement, Senate leaders have backed off their tough criticism of Moore.

But many rank and file members remain concerned his candidacy could do damage to the GOP heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Voters in Alabama will go to the polls Dec. 12.

- This story updated at 1:07 p.m.