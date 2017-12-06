Conway defends Trump's Moore endorsement: ‘The president has tremendous moral standards’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended President Trump's endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday, citing the president's high moral standards.

"The president has tremendous moral standards. He has said, the White House has said the allegations are troubling," Conway told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," after Cuomo said "the president seems to have no moral standard at play."

"The president has said the following: the allegations are troubling, Roy Moore has denied them, the president said they're 40 years old," she said.

"Nobody came forward before, the guy's been on the ballot many times, Doug Jones is a liberal Democrat the president has said, and he doesn't want a liberal Democrat representing Alabama in the United States Senate," she continued.

Conway's comments come after Trump gave a full endorsement of Moore on Monday, saying his vote was needed in the Senate to push the Republican agenda.

"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," the president said in a tweet.

"We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!," he continued, referencing Democratic leaders in the Senate.

Numerous women have alleged that Moore pursued relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) reinstated its support for Moore on Monday after previously cutting ties with the candidate in the wake of the allegations.

Moore will face off with Democratic candidate Doug Jones for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMoore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules Mueller lieutenant sent email saying he was proud of Sally Yates MORE's former Senate seat on Dec. 12.