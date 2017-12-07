White House blames dry throat for Trump’s unusual speech

The White House blamed President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's unusual speech Wednesday, in which he appeared to slur his words, on a dry throat.

"His throat was dry. There's nothing to it," White House spokesman Raj Shah told the Los Angeles Times.

He was pressed on if the garbled words could be because of health concerns.

"I know what you’re getting at. I’m saying there’s nothing to it," Shah said.

During his speech Wednesday on Jerusalem, Trump appeared to stumble over the phrase "God bless the United States."

Trump in the address recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy there.

"I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Trump said during a speech in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

He said he would try to resolve one of history's oldest conflicts his way, arguing that past approaches, such as delaying the recognition, have not worked.

Last month, Trump abruptly stopped a speech he was giving recapping his Asia trip to take a sip of water. Just more than 10 minutes into the speech at the White House, he paused and looked under lectern for water, before turning to the side, picking up a bottle of water with both hands and taking a sip.