Former Fox News employee: Trump tried to kiss me on the lips

A former syndicated Fox News host said Friday that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE tried to kiss her in an elevator in "2005 or 2006," which she said surprised her but did not make her feel threatened.

It's unclear whether Trump was married at the time since Juliet Huddy does not recall the exact date, Page Six reported.

“He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two,” Huddy said on Compound Media’s “Mornin’! With Bill Schulz.” “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there; rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips. I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my god.'”

She added that she “didn’t feel threatened,” but was “surprised” that Trump tried to kiss her.

“It was a weird moment,” she said. “He never tried anything after that, and I was never alone with him.”

Huddy said that while she was not offended at the time, in hindsight she would have resisted his advances.

“Now I have matured I think I would say, ‘Woah, no,’ but at the time I was younger and I was a little shocked,” she said. “I thought maybe he didn’t mean to do it, but I was kind of making excuses.”

Trump later joked about the incident, she said. Trump appeared to acknowledge his past with Huddy in an appearance on her Fox News show, saying, “I hit on her but she blew me off."

Huddy, who appeared on multiple Fox News shows and co-hosted a syndicated show based on New York affiliate channel WNYW, left Fox News after filing a harassment complaint against Bill O’Reilly. She accepted a reported six-figure settlement from Fox’s parent company, 21st Century Fox. O’Reilly was fired earlier this year over sexual harassment allegations.

Huddy added that she was “disappointed” in Trump’s reaction to the O’Reilly news.

“When all the stuff came out about Bill O’Reilly, Donald Trump was one of the people who said, ‘I don’t believe this happened and I don’t believe he did it,’” Huddy said. “I was actually very disappointed in Trump, I thought, ‘You know what, f--- you.’”

Huddy's revelation amid a national conversation about sexual misconduct by men in high places. More than a dozen accusations of sexual harassment and assault were made against Trump during his 2016 campaign. The White House claims the women making such claims are lying.

After Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) stepped down from the Senate on Thursday over groping allegations, some lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (I-Vt.), have called for Trump to step down over the allegations against him.

-Updated 9:38 a.m.