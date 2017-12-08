Trump weighs in on debate surrounding Moore accuser's yearbook

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE weighed in on one of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's accusers on Friday after the GOP candidate was accused of writing a note in the accuser's yearbook when she was a teenager.

"So did you see what happened today? You know the yearbook? Did you see that? There was a little mistake made. She started writing things in the yearbook," Trump told a crowd at a rally in Pensacola, Fla.

"Oh, what are we going to do? Gloria Allred, any time you see her you know something's going wrong," Trump continued, referencing the woman's attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's comments came after Beverly Young Nelson, the woman who has accused Moore of assaulting her decades ago when she was 16, told ABC News that she made notes under Moore's alleged entry in the book.

“Beverly, he signed your yearbook?” ABC correspondent Tom Llamas asked.

“He did sign it,” Nelson replied.



“And you made some notes underneath?” he asked



“Yes,” she said.

The alleged note from Moore read, "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.”

Nelson on Friday defended the veracity of the signature, but Moore's campaign seized on the revelation about her making notes under the entry, claiming it undercut her whole story.