Palestinian leader won't meet Pence in snub over Jerusalem move

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet with Vice President Pence when he visits the Middle East later this month, citing President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to Reuters.

The snub was announced by the Palestinian foreign minister on Saturday as tensions flared between Israelis and Palestinians over Trump's decision.

A senior Palestinian official said on Thursday his group would "not receive" Pence in Palestinian areas, and called on Arab leaders to not meet with the vice president.

It is not the only snub Pence will endure on his upcoming trip due to Trump's decision.

Reuters reported that Egypt's Coptic Church has turned down a meeting request from the vice president due to Trump's decision.

In addition to announcing the U.S. would formally recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the president also announced plans to move the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The move was a break with the international community, which has traditionally recognized Tel Aviv as the country's capital.

The decision has sparked unrest within the Palestinian community, which views east Jerusalem as the future capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Violence overtook the Palestinian territory of Gaza for the third day in a row on Saturday in response to Trump's decision, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinian militants by Israeli airstrikes.